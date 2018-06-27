Image copyright West Mercia Police Image caption David Clark was convicted of murdering his wife Melanie

An estate agent has been found guilty of murdering his wife after a drinking game on New Year's Eve.

David Clark, 49, stabbed his wife Melanie to death at their home in Worcestershire last year.

Jurors at Birmingham Crown Court were told she had ordered him to leave the home following an argument over an alleged lesbian affair.

Clark said his wife had "nearly always" belittled the size of his penis, which made him feel "inadequate".

Mrs Clark, 44, also made other cruel remarks during their marriage and told her husband she had a lesbian affair, he told the jury

The court heard her husband became "vengeful" and "uncontrollably" angry when his wife would not rise to taunts contained in text messages.

Image copyright Facebook Image caption Police said they hoped the conviction would give closure to Melanie Clark's family

He previously admitted he could not remember anything of how his wife suffered a fatal stab wound at their home in Stoke Prior, or telling a 999 operator that he had killed her.

Clark, who had been drinking Prosecco and a whisky-based mixer, was arrested at the scene and charged with Mrs Clark's murder on 2 January.

He denied murder amd said claiming he suffered a "loss of control" and was instead guilty of manslaughter.

Det Ch Insp Neil Jamieson, said: "This was a tragic and senseless crime which has devastated Melanie's family and has left her children to grow up without a mother.

"I hope the outcome of today's proceedings will provide a small sense of closure for Melanie's family, who have shown courage in dealing with this tragedy."

Clark will be sentenced at Birmingham Crown Court on 12 July.