UK heatwave: Photos show dramatic impact on River Teme

  • 5 July 2018
Drying out of the upper River Teme Image copyright Environment Agency
Image caption This dramatic aerial picture taken on Wednesday was shared by the Environment Agency on Twitter

Water in part of a river straddling England and Wales has all but disappeared due to the heatwave.

Parts of the upper River Teme in north Herefordshire have completely dried out in the space of just a few days.

More than 500 salmon and trout fish have been rescued by the Environment Agency, which has worked on sections of the river for more than a week.

The agency said it was continuing to rescue fish on Thursday as further sections had dried out.

Scene on Monday Image copyright Environment Agency
Image caption At the start of the week a stretch of the river was already completely dry
Staff rescuing fish Image copyright Dave Throup
Image caption Other parts had more water, including this stretch where staff were out rescuing fish
The dry river Image copyright Dave Throup
Image caption But just days later, that same stretch had completely dried up
River Image copyright Dave Throup
Image caption One pool of water was still visible on Monday, but the edges already showed signs of drying out
Area of River Teme Image copyright Dave Throup
Image caption By Wednesday the effects of the heatwave were clearly visible and it had almost completely dried out
River Image copyright Dave Throup
Image caption Even areas where water appeared to be flowing more heavily at the start of the week have dried out
Area of River Teme Image copyright Dave Throup

Sections of the river's upper reaches are prone to drying out during dry weather and this happens on average about once every three years, the Environment Agency said.

