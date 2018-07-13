Image copyright Google Image caption The teenager collapsed in Old School Lane, near to the junction with Kingsway

A 17-year-old boy has died after collapsing in a Hereford street.

Paramedics said they were called to reports of an unconscious patient on Old School Lane, at the junction with Kingsway, at about 03:00 BST.

West Mercia Police were alerted at about 04:15 BST and said the boy, who was taken to Hereford Hospital, subsequently died.

His death is being treated as unexplained and police have cordoned off the scene.