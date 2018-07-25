Image copyright SWNS Image caption The attack happened at a branch of Home Bargains in Worcester

Five men have been charged with conspiracy to commit grievous bodily harm following a suspected acid attack on a three-year-old boy.

Three men from London, aged 22, 25 and 26, and two from Wolverhampton, aged 39 and 41, are due in court later.

The boy suffered serious burns to his face and an arm at the Home Bargains store in Worcester on Saturday.

West Mercia Police said it would not be releasing the identities of the men who have been charged.

They are due to appear at Kidderminster Magistrates' Court on Wednesday.

The suspected attack occurred in the Tallow Hill area of Worcester at about 14:15 BST on Saturday.

The child was treated at the scene by paramedics and taken to hospital for treatment.

He was discharged the following day but the long-term implications of his injuries are not yet known.