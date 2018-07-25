Image copyright SWNS Image caption The attack happened at a branch of Home Bargains in Worcester

The father of a boy who was the victim of a suspected acid attack is among five men who have appeared in court.

The three-year-old suffered serious burns at the Home Bargains store in Worcester on Saturday.

A 39-year-old from Wolverhampton and four others appeared at Kidderminster Magistrates' Court charged with conspiracy to commit grievous bodily harm.

They will next appear at Worcester Crown Court on 28 August.

The other men charged are Norbert Pulko, 22, from London, Jan Dudi, 25, and Adam Cech, 27, from Birmingham, and Jabar Paktia, 41, from Wolverhampton.

The father cannot be named for legal reasons.

The alleged attack happened in the Tallow Hill area of the city at about 14:15 BST.

The child was treated at the scene by paramedics and taken to hospital for treatment to his face and an arm.

He was discharged on Sunday but the long-term implications of his injuries are not yet known.