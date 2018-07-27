Image copyright SWNS Image caption The attack happened at a branch of Home Bargains in Worcester on Saturday

A sixth man has been arrested in connection with a suspected acid attack on a three-year-old boy in Worcester.

A 41-year-old man from London was arrested in the city on Thursday night on suspicion of conspiracy to commit grievous bodily harm.

West Mercia Police said he remained in police custody.

Five other men appeared at Kidderminster Magistrates' Court in connection with the attack on Wednesday and remain in custody.

The three-year-old boy suffered serious burns at the Home Bargains store in Tallow Hill area of Worcester at about 14:15 BST on Saturday.

The child was treated at the scene by paramedics and taken to hospital for treatment to his face and an arm.

He was discharged on Sunday but the long-term implications of his injuries are not yet known.

The boy's father is among the five men who appeared in court earlier this week.

A 39-year-old from Wolverhampton and four others appeared at Kidderminster Magistrates' Court charged with conspiracy to commit grievous bodily harm.

The other five men currently in custody are Norbert Pulko, 22, from London, Jan Dudi, 25, and Adam Cech, 27, from Birmingham, and Jabar Paktia, 41, from Wolverhampton. The father cannot be identified for legal reasons.

They will next appear at Worcester Crown Court on 28 August.