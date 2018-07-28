Murder probe after man dies in fight in Sutton Coldfield
- 28 July 2018
A man has died after suffering head injuries in a fight in Sutton Coldfield.
The deceased, who was in his 60s, was found in Turchill Drive in Walmley, on Friday night.
A 29-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder and is currently in hospital undergoing a mental health assessment.
West Midlands Police has launched a murder probe and is appealing for witnesses.