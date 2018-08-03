Image copyright Cat's Protection Image caption Theo refused to let Charlotte Dixon fall asleep when she became ill at their home in Redditch, Worcestershire

A who cat saved his owners life by keeping her awake when she suffered a blood clot has posthumously been rewarded.

Paramedics said without Theo's actions, owner Charlotte Dixon may not have woken up again.

Theo, eight, from Redditch, Worcestershire, was crowned National Cat of the Year but died a week before the ceremony.

Ms Dixon said: "All cats are amazing but I owe my life to Theo."

Speaking about the incident Ms Dixon added: "When I woke up in the night feeling unwell, I put it down to a virus. I was confused and shaky but thought I should just get some sleep.

"Theo wouldn't let me and was behaving very strangely and out of character. He kept batting me with his paw, meowing and jumping on me - keeping me awake."

Eventually Ms Dixon rang her mother, who rang an ambulance.

She spent a week in the high dependency unit at hospital but has made a full recovery since the incident, three years ago.

Image copyright Cat's Protection Image caption Theo died a week before he could be named Cat of the Year

A panel of judges selected Theo for the top prize at the National Cat Awards, run by the Cats Protection League, at London's Savoy Hotel.

Ms Dixon said: "I'm devastated that he's gone but I'm so proud of him for winning"