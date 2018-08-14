Image copyright Google Image caption Patricia Ann Ganderton ran The Oakes farm in Hallow with her husband Rae

A farmer died as a result of a cow headbutting her and throwing her a metre up in the air, an inquest has heard.

Patricia Ann Ganderton suffered a traumatic brain injury when she hit her head on a concrete floor.

The 64-year-old, known as Annie, had been trying to reintroduce the cow to her calf at her farm in Hallow, Worcestershire, on 24 June.

Senior Worcestershire Coroner Geraint Williams ruled her death accidental.

Mrs Ganderton had more than 40 years of cattle farming experience and ran The Oakes farm with her husband Rae, the inquest heard.

She had temporarily separated the cow from her calf to allow her to graze.

The cow ran at her as she opened the gate to reintroduce the pair, hitting her in the stomach.

She died from her injuries 13 days later on 6 July.

Her son Nicholas said his mum had been "farming all her life".