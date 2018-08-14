Image copyright PA Image caption Hereford United's Ronnie Radford (left) and Ricky George (right) in the dressing room after their shock FA Cup win, in 1972

The man who scored the winning goal when Hereford United famously won the FA Cup in 1972, has been jailed after being convicted of money laundering.

Ricky George, 72, was sentenced to two years and his son Adam, 40, has also been jailed, for 15 months.

The fraud involved the sale of a house without the knowledge or consent of the owner, Hertfordshire Constabulary say.

A third man, Charles Jogi, was also convicted of money laundering at St Albans Crown Court.

Adam George, 40, of Burleigh Road, St Albans received £120,000 into a business account from his father, Richard George, of Hadley Grove, Barnet.

The money was then laundered through his own bank account and that of his father and Jogi, his father's friend.

When the buyer of the house found out he had been a victim of fraud and had lost £250,000, he had a heart attack, police say, from which he has "thankfully" recovered.

Jogi, 57, of Hill Close, Stanmore, was sentenced to 200 hours of unpaid work and was also given a community order.

Who is Ricky George?

Ricky George will always be known as the man who scored "the other goal" in that famous FA Cup third round replay win for non-league Hereford United over Newcastle United in January 1972.

This was back in the days when only a handful of games were televised every weekend - and even then, largely in black and white, only the recorded highlights.

And the goal that lives longest in the memory - and gets far more regularly shown - was Hereford's equaliser, Ronnie Radford's 35-yard rocket.

It was almost half an hour later before George had his own moment of fame, when he turned in the box to angle home a low right-foot shot across Newcastle keeper Willie McFaul.

His 103rd minute winner proved to be the highlight of his football career.

George would enjoy another major sporting highlight, 26 years on, as co-owner of Earth Summit, the the horse that won 1998 Grand National.

Alan Mordey, from Hertfordshire Constabulary said: "The fraudster used fake ID, which was verified by a solicitor, to get the housing deeds from the Land Registry.

"He then used a different solicitor to conduct the sale."