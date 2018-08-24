Image copyright SWNS Image caption The attack happened at a branch of Home Bargains in Worcester in July

A woman has been charged over a suspected acid attack on a three-year-old boy.

The boy suffered serious burns to his face and arm at a Home Bargains store in the Tallow Hill area of Worcester on 21 July.

Martina Badiova, 22, from Birmingham, is accused of conspiracy to commit grievous bodily harm and is due to appear in court on Saturday.

Six men including the boy's father were previously charged with the offence.

The father, who cannot be identified for legal reasons, is accused alongside Saied Hussini, 41, and Norbert Pulko, 22, both from London; Jan Dudi, 25, and Adam Cech, 27, both from Birmingham; and Jabar Paktia, 41, from Wolverhampton.

They have been remanded in custody for a hearing at Worcester Crown Court on 28 August.

Ms Badiova, of Newcombe Road, Handsworth, is due to appear before Kidderminster Magistrates' Court.

The long-term implications of the boy's injuries are not yet known.