Image copyright SWNS Image caption The attack happened at a branch of Home Bargains in Worcester

A man has pleaded not guilty to conspiring to commit grievous bodily harm over a suspected acid attack on his three-year-old son.

The boy suffered serious burns to his face and arm at a Home Bargains store in the Tallow Hill area of Worcester on 21 July.

The father, who cannot be identified, appeared with five other men and one woman at Worcester Crown Court earlier.

All seven defendants pleaded not guilty to the same charge.

The father, who must remain anonymous for legal reasons, is accused alongside Saied Hussini, 41, and Norbert Pulko, 22, both from London; Jan Dudi, 25, Adam Cech, 27, and Martina Badiova, 22, all from Birmingham, and Jabar Paktia, 41, from Wolverhampton.

The defendants appeared for the first time together during the 30-minute hearing.

The case has been adjourned for a preliminary hearing on 21 September.