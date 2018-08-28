Body discovered in garden behind Bromsgrove shop
The death of a woman found in a garden at the rear of a shop is being treated as suspicious, police say.
The body was found on Broad Street, Bromsgrove, on Tuesday morning and reported to officers at 06:45 BST.
The West Mercia force believes it is that of 46-year-old Susan Kariuki from Bromsgrove.
Police are appealing for information on her whereabouts between 15:00 BST on Monday and the body's discovery on Tuesday.
Det Insp Gerry Smith said: "Any details no matter how small may be vital to our investigation."
A post mortem examination is due to be carried out.