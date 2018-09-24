Image copyright Family handout Image caption Thomas Jones was embarking on a primary teaching course at the University of Worcester

Two men arrested on suspicion of murder in connection with a missing university student have been released without charge.

Thomas Jones, 18, from Bromsgrove, has not been heard from since the early hours of Wednesday morning.

A 20-year-old from Worcester was arrested on Sunday followed by a second man, also aged 20.

Police said both were released and face no further action. The case remains a missing person inquiry.

Det Insp James Bayliss said: "The investigation into the disappearance of Thomas remains a priority and we are keeping an open mind as to the circumstances surrounding Thomas's disappearance."

He said searches were continuing and thanked people for their "exceptional" response and support since Mr Jones disappeared.

The force said it believed he had crossed the Sabrina footbridge, which crosses the River Severn near to Worcester Racecourse, and then walked on to the footpath that runs along the top of the flood defences in Hylton Road in the direction of Hallow, just before 03:50 BST.

Mr Jones was embarking on a primary teaching course at the University of Worcester and had moved to the city on 16 September.