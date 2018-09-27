Image copyright Worcester Stands Tall Image caption The sculpture was part of a fundraising trail for a local hospice

A man who damaged a sculpture of a giraffe after England lost the World Cup semi-final has been fined.

Oleksiy Koval, 37, from Worcester, attacked the sculpture in the city on 11 July, the night millions watched England lose 2-1 to Croatia in Moscow.

The artwork, known as "Hive Mind", was part of a trail to raise money for a local hospice.

Koval, of Solitaire Avenue, was fined £30 after admitting criminal damage at Worcester Magistrates Court.

The sculpture was designed by local artist Anna Mitchell and displayed on Sawnmill Walk.

Image copyright Reuters Image caption The damage was caused on the night defeat to Croatia signalled the end of England's World Cup hopes

Koval damaged three brackets in the foot of the sculpture, which had to be cordoned off while it was repaired.

It was one of 57 sculptures on the Worcester Stands Tall trail, on display in the city from July to September, and was auctioned off to raise money for St Richard's Hospice.

Koval was also ordered to pay £465 in court costs and compensation.