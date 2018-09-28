Image copyright Google Image caption Emergency services were called to the A40 near Symonds Yat services

A motorcyclist and a pedestrian have died in a collision.

West Mercia Police are seeking witnesses and dash cam footage after the crash on the A40 near Ross-on-Wye, Herefordshire, shortly after 20:00 BST on Thursday.

The motorcyclist, a man in his 20s and the pedestrian, who was in his 30s, were both pronounced dead at the scene near Symonds Yat services.

The motorist and the pedestrian's next of kin have been informed, police said.

A West Midlands Ambulance Service spokesman said: "Crews found a motorcyclist who had suffered very serious injuries.

"Unfortunately, there was nothing that could be done and he was confirmed dead at the scene.

"A short distance away a second man was found, and again, sadly, nothing could be done to help him and he was also confirmed dead at the scene."

The road was initially closed while emergency services dealt with the incident but it has since reopened.