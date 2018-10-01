Image copyright Getty Images Image caption HMP Long Lartin holds more than 500 prisoners

Violent disorder at a high-security prison which left six officers injured began when prison cells were unlocked for the morning, a union said.

POA said the disturbance at HMP Long Lartin in Worcestershire on Sunday, which saw prisoners take over an entire wing, highlights issues within the prisons system.

Of the staff hurt three had head injuries, two had suspected fractured jaws and one had a broken arm.

The Prison Service is investigating.

Specialist "Tornado" officers were brought in to help deal with the disorder, which began at 09:30 BST and ended at about 17:30.

The BBC understands that hundreds of thousands of pounds of damage was caused.

POA, the trade union for prison, correctional and secure psychiatric workers, said the violence started when prison officers were unlocking a full wing.

National chairman Mark Fairhurst said the disturbance took place in F wing, which was secured before the specialist officers were sent in.

He said it will remain closed on Monday for the damage to be assessed.

Prisoners transferred

Mr Fairhurst added: "This incident yet again highlights the intolerable working conditions POA members endure.

"We need staffing levels restored to pre-austerity levels, the protective measures in place to quell violence and an investment in our prisons that ensures decent living and working conditions"

He called for the perpetrators of the violence to face the "full weight of the law".

On Sunday, the Prison Service said seven prisoners were placed in isolation and will be transferred to other prisons.

HMP Long Lartin holds more than 500 prisoners, including some of the country's most dangerous offenders.

An inspection of the prison carried out in January found there was a "well-controlled environment" but warned that, while overall levels of violence had not risen, assaults against staff had gone up.