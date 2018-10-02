Image copyright Family Handout Image caption Thomas Jones, 18, from Bromsgrove, Worcestershire, went missing in the early hours of 19 September

A body recovered from a river has been formally identified as that of missing university student Thomas Jones, police say.

Officers are treating the death of the 18-year-old University of Worcester student as unexplained.

Mr Jones was missing for more than a week after his disappearance in Worcester in the early hours of 19 September following a night out.

His body was recovered from the River Severn in the city on Friday.

The West Mercia force says a post-mortem examination is ongoing.

On Sunday, hundreds of people held a candlelit vigil on the Sabrina Bridge where Mr Jones was last seen alive.

Police have thanked the public and other emergency services for their help during the search.

Supt Damian Pettit said Mr Jones' family was being supported by specially trained officers.

He added: "Sadly this was not the outcome any of us hoped for."

Mr Jones' parents, Vicki and Ian Jones, joined Sunday's vigil, calling the turnout "overwhelming".

They had been informed two days earlier of a body's discovery.

It is believed that at about 03:50 on 19 September, Mr Jones crossed a footbridge over the river near to Worcester Racecourse, and then walked on to a footpath that runs along the top of flood defences.

Image caption Thomas Jones' parents had previously thanked people for their support

He was starting a primary teaching course and had moved to the city from his home in Bromsgrove, Worcestershire, on 16 September.

Two 20-year-old men arrested on suspicion of murder on 21 September in connection with Mr Jones' disappearance were released without charge.

More than 17,000 people have signed a petition calling for CCTV to be placed along the River Severn in the city.