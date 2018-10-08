A man has been arrested on suspicion of murdering a woman whose body was found at a house.

The 46-year-old woman was discovered at a property in Apple Orchard Close in Malvern, Worcestershire, at about 11:55 BST on Sunday.

The woman's death is being treated as unexplained, West Mercia Police said.

A 52-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder. Supt Tom Harding said the death appeared to be an "isolated incident".

Police believe there is no wider risk to the public, he added.

The force has appealed for anyone with information to come forward.