Image copyright Image courtesy of Node Image caption An impression of what the Hive and Riverside could look like

Plans to build 3,000 new homes and create parks, public spaces and cycle routes in Worcester have been set out.

The new vision will create an "international city with prestige", the council said.

The plan, which has just been put out for public consultation, is seeking to generate over 8,500 new jobs and build 3,000 homes by 2040.

Proposals also include 8.5miles (14km) of cycling routes and nine public or park spaces.

Worcester City Council said the new developments could boost the economy by £385m per year.

Four district quarters will be created: Riverside, Canalside, City Heart and Shrub Hill, all with better cycle and pedestrian access and mixed-use developments.

Image copyright Image courtesy of Node Image caption The grand design of Serpentine Walkway at South Quay

The scheme has received cross political party support, the council said.

"Our aim is to create a successful and growing cathedral and university city, with more homes, businesses and jobs; a city with prestige tourist, education and retail attractions; and a place that maintains its 'city in the country' feel, its valued heritage assets and environmental quality," a statement said.

Image copyright Image courtesy of Node Image caption The plans for the Hive and railway arches walkway

Gary Woodman, chief executive of the Local Enterprise Project, described the plans as "ambitious and exciting."

He said: "The master plan setting out what the future would look like starts the conversation about how the city develops and how it grows."

The deadline for public responses is 7 November.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption A view of the River Severn in Worcester with the main road bridge and railway viaduct span the river and St Andrew's Spire

Image copyright Image courtesy of Node Image caption Proposals also show how Shrub Hill new plaza would look like