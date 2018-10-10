Image copyright Worcestershire County Council Image caption Worcestershire County Council runs a total of 10 children's homes

The number of residential children's homes in Worcestershire is set to be reduced from six to two.

By reducing its children's homes, Worcestershire County Council said it would release funds which can be spent on keeping teenagers out of care.

Nineteen children are currently in the homes and staff told the BBC there already are not enough rooms.

The council said there are currently 820 children in its care system at the moment.

Four homes that provide services to children with disabilities and additional needs will not be affected, the council confirmed.

The BBC was told that at a briefing for staff and councillors, council bosses said the move about trying to prevent children from being put into the care system in the first place.

It said evidence from a similar approach in Essex, which is Worcestershire's improvement partner for children's social care, had resulted in a 7% decrease in the number of children entering care.

The proposals will go before cabinet members on 18 October, if approved, the council said there will be a consultation process.

One staff member who did not want to be identified told the BBC there are already not enough beds.

"I know there's several children waiting to come into care provision. I just don't know how they're going to do it.

"There's certain young people that desperately, desperately need care.

"There isn't an opportunity or an option for them to be kept in the home, you know they really do need the care system, so I really don't know how they're going to work it."

Councillor Andy Roberts said: "By investing more into preventing our children from coming into the care system, we can keep families together and improve the lives of our children and young people."