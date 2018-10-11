A nursery worker who has admitted child cruelty offences has been given a two-year suspended jail sentence.

Sarah Pitt's actions came to light when a student visiting the nursery and staff came forward to police.

The offences relate to the "physical and emotional abuse of a number of different children", West Mercia Police said.

Pitt, 40, of Bromyard, Herefordshire, admitted four counts of child cruelty at Worcester Crown Court.

West Mercia Police said her behaviour had "a devastating effect on the families who she so deeply betrayed".

The force said the offences had happened over the last few years.

Pitt was banned from working with children and also banned from any unsupervised contact with children under the age of 16, without their parents' consent, and them having knowledge of her convictions.

Three counts of child cruelty that Pitt, from Linton Court, in Linton, denied were allowed to lie on file at her sentencing hearing on Thursday.

'Moral courage'

Det Con Sarah Celozzi, from West Mercia Police, said: "The parents of these children put their trust in Sarah Pitt, and if it wasn't for concerned members of staff, and a student who visited the nursery having the moral courage to come forward, this case would never have come to light.

"Today's sentence sends out a message that those abusing their position of trust, will be brought to justice.

"It is reassuring that Sarah Pitt will never be able to work with children again."