Image caption Wye Valley NHS Trust said improvements had been made since its last inspection

A hospital trust has been ordered to improve after a health regulator found some services had worsened since its last inspection.

Wye Valley NHS Trust, which runs Hereford County Hospital, has been rated "requires improvement" by the Care and Quality Commission (CQC).

The CQC raised concerns about staffing, waiting times and the morality rate.

The trust said a raft of improvements had been made but there "was still lots to do".

The CQC inspection took place in June and July.

The trust was given the same rating following its last inspection in 2016, after it was put in special measures in 2014.

In the latest inspection report, urgent and emergency care, surgery and outpatient services at Hereford Hospital were rated as "requires improvement".

The report said: "Not all risks to patient care had been assessed and not all services had enough staff with the right qualifications, skills, training and experience to provide the right care and treatment."

Patients were also waiting too long, with the hospital consistently failing to meet the four-hour standard of 95% of patients being discharged or transferred for nearly an entire year, the report said.

Inspectors added mortality rates were also worse than expected.

'Good progress'

However, the CQC said it found examples of "outstanding practice" in maternity services, outpatient services, children and young person's services at Hereford Hospital.

Professor Ted Baker, chief inspector of hospitals, said: "We found a number of improvements had been made, however other services had either not improved or worsened since our last inspection so there remain areas where further work is needed."

Trust chief executive Glen Burley said the report demonstrated "good progress in many areas".

He added there was "still lots to do" to be able to give outstanding care.