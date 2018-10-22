Image copyright Google Image caption Developers want to build three homes on Newcastle Farm in Orcop, each with its own 'cesspit'

Developers are appealing a decision not to allow "cesspit tanks" at new village homes under a plan critics said swapped a "beautiful countryside view for a repository of human waste".

Herefordshire Council rejected in May proposals to build three houses with the tanks on Orcop farmland.

One objecting resident said the "overpowering" smell would make her "a prisoner in [her] own home".

Developers said "foul effluent" would discharge into tanks that were sealed.

Infrastructure engineer Paul Sloan, a consultant working on behalf of the applicant, said the process would involve "gravity-fed pipe work", adding the "cesspit tanks" would be easily accessible to tankers.

However, when the plans were initially rejected, Bruce Baker, a councillor, compared proposals to "using 19th century technology in the 21st century", the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.

The plans were opposed by more than 40 residents who said the development would be "detrimental" to where they lived.

One resident, Sophie Murphy, asked the council's planning committee to "imagine having to become a prisoner in your own home while these emptying operations are taking place because the smell is so overpowering".

Consultants said the layout of the proposed scheme had been considered so as to respond positively to its context; in particular existing historic dwellings which "bookended" the site.

A planning inspector is due to visit the site in a bid to solve the cesspit spat.