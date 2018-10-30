Man cleared of murder over body found in river Wye
A man accused of murdering a woman whose body was recovered from a river has been found not guilty.
Terri Webb, 39, disappeared in Hereford in November 2016 and was found in the river Wye, Herefordshire, a month later.
At Worcester Crown Court on Tuesday, Ian Palamountain, 48, of Huskinson Drive, Hereford, was cleared of her murder by a jury.
He was also acquitted of an alternative charge of manslaughter.
Det Ch Insp Carl Moore, from West Mercia Police, said after the verdict: "Our thoughts are with Terri's family today and we would like to extend our deepest sympathies to them."
Louise Bridges, 29, of Mayberry Avenue, Hereford, had pleaded not guilty to a charge of assisting an offender, but changed her plea on 9 August.
She is due to be sentenced at a later date.