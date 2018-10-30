Image copyright Google Image caption Ian Palamountain was acquitted at a hearing at Worcester Crown Court

A man accused of murdering a woman whose body was recovered from a river has been found not guilty.

Terri Webb, 39, disappeared in Hereford in November 2016 and was found in the river Wye, Herefordshire, a month later.

At Worcester Crown Court on Tuesday, Ian Palamountain, 48, of Huskinson Drive, Hereford, was cleared of her murder by a jury.

He was also acquitted of an alternative charge of manslaughter.

Det Ch Insp Carl Moore, from West Mercia Police, said after the verdict: "Our thoughts are with Terri's family today and we would like to extend our deepest sympathies to them."

Louise Bridges, 29, of Mayberry Avenue, Hereford, had pleaded not guilty to a charge of assisting an offender, but changed her plea on 9 August.

She is due to be sentenced at a later date.