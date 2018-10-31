Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Tazmin Pugh, pictured in April 2015, competing at the British Swimming Championships

A couple who died in a house fire have been named as British youth swimmer Tazmin Pugh and her partner Josh Kirk.

Ms Pugh, 18, and 21-year-old Mr Kirk were found dead at a house in Bromyard Road in Cotheridge, near Worcester, at about 20:00 GMT on Sunday.

Ms Pugh represented England and Great Britain at youth level and was a member of Pershore Swimming Club.

The club tweeted of its "enormous shock and sorrow" and British Swimming and Swim England have both paid tribute.

West Mercia Police said no-one was wanted in connection with the blaze, an investigation into the cause was continuing.

With enormous shock and sorrow that we heard today that Tazmin Pugh has tragically died on Sunday. There are no words to describe the horror of losing one so young. All at Pershore SC send their thoughts and prayers to her family & friends at this dreadful time. RIP Tazmin 💛💙

'Very talented swimmer'

British Swimming and Swim England said they had learned of the "untimely passing" of Ms Pugh and Mr Kirk and extended "deepest condolences" to family and friends.

"This tragic news has been a real shock to all of us in the swimming community and we will be working closely with staff and athletes who have been affected by this sad news," the statement said.

"We would also like to pass on our deepest sympathies to the friends and family of Tazmin's partner Josh Kirk who has also sadly lost his life."

Ms Pugh was described as an "outstanding young woman" by Ellesmere College, which she attended two years ago.

Headmaster of the Shropshire-based independent school, Brendan Wignall, said: "Taz is still remembered by many, both within the school and by those who were her peers.

"Taz was a very talented swimmer but, more importantly, an outstanding young woman with an effervescent personality, who was a friend to so many."