Image copyright Google Image caption The man was hit on the M5 near Frankley Services

A man walking on a motorway in the early hours of Saturday was struck and killed by oncoming traffic.

The pedestrian, in his 50s, was hit by a single vehicle on the M5 near to Frankley Services in Worcestershire at about 02:00 GMT.

West Mercia Police said it was yet to be established why he was on the carriageway.

A portion of what police described as a central route for people across the country was closed for a time.

It was shut both ways between junctions three and four, with the northbound carriageway reopening at about 08:00 and the southbound following an hour later.