Image caption David Burns had denied all charges during a trial at Birmingham Crown Court

A former headmaster at a Catholic boys' school will not face retrial over three charges of child cruelty on which an original jury reached no verdict.

Prosecutors at Birmingham Crown Court said they offered no evidence on the accusations against David Burns, 87.

He had previously been cleared of 16 charges relating to his time at St Gilbert's in Hartlebury, Worcestershire, following a trial.

The jury was discharged after failing to decide on the final counts.

In all, Mr Burns, of Kings Grove, Cambridge, had faced 21 charges, two of which were dropped.

He denied the remaining 19 against him, which related to a period at the school between 1966 and 1971.

The 16 of which he was cleared included 12 counts of child cruelty, one of actual bodily harm, two serious sexual offences and one charge of indecent assault.

The school closed in 1986.