Image copyright Jack Boskett Image caption The nameplate was being sold by the family of a collector

An original nameplate from Flying Scotsman has fetched a record £64,500.

A mystery online bidder clinched the 1926 solid brass plate, which was being sold for the first time at auction in Worcestershire.

The plate, which was being sold by the family of a collector, beats the previous record of £60,000 bid for Golden Fleece's nameplate in 2004.

Auctioneer Simon Turner said he was "over the moon" at the sale.

Image copyright Samantha Swinford Image caption Bids came in for the nameplate from the room, online and over the phone

"It's been an honour and a privilege to be able to sell such a prestigious nameplate," he said.

A crowd of about 500 people gathered for the sale by GW Railwayana Auctions at Pershore High School.

Flying Scotsman first emerged from Doncaster Works in 1923, but became famous the following year at the British Empire Exhibition.

In 1934, the locomotive was clocked at 100mph, officially the first to reach that speed.

It has travelled approximately 2,500,000 miles.