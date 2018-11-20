Image caption Twin sisters Phyllis Jones and Irene Crump turned 102

Reaching the grand old age of 102 is a good reason to celebrate, but for the "oldest twins in the UK" it was extra special as they marked their birthday together.

Irene Crump and Phyllis Jones, from Stourport-on-Severn, Worcestershire, said their longevity was down to "luck".

The twins were born on 20 November 1916 and shared their first job.

Their family claims they are the oldest twins in the UK.

Mrs Crump, speaking to BBC Hereford and Worcester, said: "My mum got us on her lap when we were six to eight months old, and we took first prize in the baby show.

"And I thought if my mum could have known, she'd never believe it. Nobody would. It's just luck."

The pair, born during World War One, put their success down to looking after each other when they were young, working hard and only ever eating "good food".

Family and friends joined them for cake and sandwiches, but Mrs Jones said she was most looking forward to having a good drink.

She said: "We'll have a tiddly. It does you good."