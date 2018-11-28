Image caption Julie Clark was found fatally stabbed in her home in Hereford

A man has been convicted of murdering his mother who he stabbed to death in her home.

Julie Clark, 59, was found dead at the house in Highmore Street, Hereford, on 9 January.

At Birmingham Crown Court Jason Nellist was found guilty of murder after being deemed unfit to plead because of his mental health.

The 41-year-old, of Nicholson Court, Hereford, was hit by a van in Roman Road after the murder.

He will be sentenced on Thursday.

The court confirmed he was "found under disability unanimous", meaning he was guilty of the murder but had a mental health issue to the extent that classes as a disability.