Hereford & Worcester

Julie Clark death: Man guilty of stabbing mum to death

  • 28 November 2018
Scene of the murder in Highmore Street, Hereford
Image caption Julie Clark was found fatally stabbed in her home in Hereford

A man has been convicted of murdering his mother who he stabbed to death in her home.

Julie Clark, 59, was found dead at the house in Highmore Street, Hereford, on 9 January.

At Birmingham Crown Court Jason Nellist was found guilty of murder after being deemed unfit to plead because of his mental health.

The 41-year-old, of Nicholson Court, Hereford, was hit by a van in Roman Road after the murder.

He will be sentenced on Thursday.

The court confirmed he was "found under disability unanimous", meaning he was guilty of the murder but had a mental health issue to the extent that classes as a disability.

Related Topics

More on this story

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites