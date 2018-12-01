Image copyright Google Image caption The driver was killed after hitting a tree on the A38 Birmingham Road

A woman was killed when the car she was driving hit a tree, police said.

The victim, who has not been named by police, was behind the wheel of a silver BMW X5, which crashed on the A38 Birmingham Road, near to Lydiate Ash in Worcestershire.

West Mercia Police said the woman was pronounced dead at the scene following the crash at about 20:00 GMT on Friday.

Road closures were in place while emergency services dealt with the crash.

Poilce said the vehicle had been heading in the direction of Rubery and would like to speak to anyone with information.