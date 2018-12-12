Image copyright James Beresford Image caption James Beresford said he was abused by the Royal Mail driver after confronting him over parking in a disabled bay

The father of a disabled daughter says a Royal Mail driver threatened to run them over in a row over a disabled parking space.

James Beresford, whose daughter Sophie, two, has cerebral palsy, said he tried to park in the bay outside a post office in Malvern, Worcestershire.

He said the postal worker parked in the space outside Malvern Link Post Office and, when confronted, swore at him.

Royal Mail apologised and said it was investigating "as a matter of urgency".

Mr Beresford, from Malvern, said he was looking for a space to park on Monday, when the van pulled into the disabled bay.

After using offensive language, the driver began filming him and Sophie, despite being asked to stop.

He described the language directed towards his daughter as a "hate crime".

Mr Beresford said he went into the depot and spoke to another member of staff, but was told to leave the matter. Shortly afterwards he was again confronted by the driver, he said.

'Felt threatened'

"I made a comment as the gentleman was getting in the van in the depot, that was: 'What are you going to do, are you going to run me and my daughter over?," Mr Beresford said.

"He turned around and went 'I'm happy to run you over'.

"I felt very threatened at that point so I, for my safety and my daughter's safety, had to leave and phone the police and obviously report it to them."

Royal Mail said it apologised to Mr Beresford and his daughter, adding: "We are in contact with Mr Beresford and will keep him updated on our investigation."

West Mercia Police has been approached for comment.