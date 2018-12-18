Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Tazmin Pugh pictured in April 2015 competing at the British Swimming Championships

A father has said he hopes his swimmer daughter, found dead after a fire, will be remembered as someone who brought "fun and laughter to everyone".

British Youth swimmer Tazmin Pugh, 18, and her partner Josh Kirk, 21, were found dead inside a house near Worcester on 28 October.

Ian Pugh said she had been "a typical, teenage daughter" and that he still breaks down over her death.

A sports fund in her memory has raised more than £2,000.

"Her whole life was swimming," Mr Pugh said.

Last month, Hereford and Worcester Fire and Rescue Service (HWFRS) concluded that the fire on Bromyard Road, was accidental having been caused by the over-heating of an extension cable under furniture.

Describing how he is coping since his daughter's death, Mr Pugh said it is very difficult.

"Every time I mention her name I have tears and break down," he said.

More than 400 people attended Ms Pugh's funeral at Pershore Abbey.

"The reaction was utterly amazing, it brings tears to the family's eyes to know she was so well-loved," Mr Pugh said.

The fund has been set up in Ms Pugh's name after she herself was financially supported by the young British sportsperson organisation, the Joanna Brown Trust.

Richard Brown, who runs the trust, said the money would be ring-fenced so it all goes to supporting other young British swimmers.

A tribute to Ms Pugh was made at the BBC's Sport's Personality of the Year ceremony at the Genting Arena, Birmingham, on Sunday.

Correction 18 December: An earlier version of this story made reference to Mr Kirk's funeral, but a date has yet to be set for the service.

