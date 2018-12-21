Image copyright Google Image caption Police said a man jumped over a pram on Mealcheapen Street in Worcester on Wednesday

A baby is believed to have been kicked in the face after a man "leapt" over a pram in a town centre.

West Mercia Police is trying to trace the parents amid concerns the infant may have sustained a facial injury.

A man and a woman were pushing a pram in Worcester's Mealcheapen Street at about midday on Wednesday when a man is thought to have jumped over it, the force said.

During the jump, he is said to have "struck the child... with his foot".

Police say they want to check on the welfare of the child as none have been admitted to local A&Es.

The force has appealed directly to the parents of the child to get in touch.