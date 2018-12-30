Image copyright Google Image caption Police were called about the stabbings at 19:14 GMT on Saturday

Officers investigating a double stabbing are trying to trace a third man who may also be injured.

Two men were taken to hospital after being found with stab wounds in Copenhagen Street, Worcester, at about 19:15 GMT on Saturday.

Officers believe the stabbings happened near the fountains in the city centre street.

West Mercia Police urged anyone who could help find the man to contact the force or Crimestoppers.

Det Ch Insp Ian Wall said: "Our priority at the moment is to check on the welfare of another man we believe was injured in this incident."