Hereford & Worcester

Elderly woman's arm broken in Kidderminster bag snatch

  • 31 December 2018
The Rowland Hill centre in Kidderminster, Worcestershire, Image copyright Google
Image caption The woman was in the Rowland Hill centre in Kidderminster when she was knocked down

A woman in her 90s has been left with a broken arm after she was targeted in an attempted bag-snatch.

The victim was in the Rowland Hill shopping centre in Kidderminster, Worcestershire, when the attempt took place, West Mercia Police said.

A man approached her and then pushed past her, knocking her down, as he tried to take the bag.

"No items were taken from the bag but the woman suffered a cracked bone in her arm," police said.

Details of the incident, which happened on Thursday afternoon, have only just been released.

