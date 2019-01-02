Image copyright Google Maps Image caption The man has been named locally as Joby Sparrey

The death of a rough sleeper whose body was found on the street on Christmas Day has been described as "tragic".

The man, named locally as Joby Sparrey, was found near the clothing shop Brays on Worcester Road in Malvern.

Malvern Hills District Council said Mr Sparrey was known to its services and it would be conducting a review.

Stephen Gabriel, head of housing and communities for the council, said: "This is a tragic event, particularly at this time of year."

Mr Gabriel added: "Our thoughts and prayers go out to friends and family of Mr Sparrey.

"Mr Sparrey was known to us and we offered extensive support including offering him temporary accommodation whilst longer-term options were explored.

"We do not know the full circumstances of his death but we will conduct a full review."

'Very sad'

West Mercia Police said the death was not being treated as suspicious, and had been referred to Worcestershire coroner's service.

Stewart Stone, managing director of Brays, confirmed he had been made aware of what had happened on Christmas Day, when the store was not open.

He said: "It is very sad for anything like this to happen."

Homelessness campaigner Hugo Sugg, who launched Justice for Cardon after the death of rough sleeper Cardon Banfield in Worcester in 2016, said he supported the review.

"Any tragedies will have lessons we could learn from," he said.

