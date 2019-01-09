Image copyright Getty Images Image caption A set of accounts and a trustees' report were "eventually submitted" for the financial year ending in 2013, the Charity Commission said

An inquiry has been opened into an Islamic charity amid concerns over potential mismanagement and a failure to submit accounts, a regulator says.

Jalalabad Association, whose objectives include advancing Islam in the Hereford and Worcester area, is being investigated by the Charity Commission.

The regulator said financial information for the years 2012 and 2014 to 2017 was "still outstanding".

The BBC has attempted to contact the charity.

A set of accounts and a trustees' report were "eventually submitted" for the financial year ending in 2013, the regulator said.

It opened the statutory inquiry into the charity on 12 December as a result of "continued non-compliance".

The charity was previously included in a so-called class statutory inquiry, involving a number of charities, after it failed to submit necessary financial information to the commission.