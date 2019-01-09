Image copyright West Midland Safari Park Image caption The West Midland Safari Park has been bought for an undisclosed sum by a French firm

The West Midland Safari Park has new owners after being bought by a French amusement park operator.

The Looping Group bought the Bewdley site in Worcestershire for an undisclosed sum.

The park described the move as an "exciting development" and said they would release further details later this year.

Looping said it wanted to "develop the park into an even more exciting family destination".

The safari park attracted 700,000 people last year and features a four-mile safari-drive-through.

Image copyright Google Image caption The West Midland Safari Park has new owners who want to "develop the park into an even more exciting family destination"

Laurent Bruloy, chief executive officer of Looping, said: "We are very pleased to welcome a great management team and staff who will be key to developing the park into an even more exciting family destination, with our support and new feature investments."

It added it wanted to continue the "important role of WMSP towards animal conservation".

Looping was created in 2011 and is a leading operator of regional amusement parks in Europe.

The group consists now of 15 regional parks located in France, Switzerland, Netherlands, UK, Spain, Portugal and Germany.