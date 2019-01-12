Image caption Ty Shaw, a former player, returned to the team recently as coach

Worcester Wolves' boss Ty Shaw will be taking some time away from his duties after being taken to hospital during a match.

The basketball team coach and former player fell ill in Sheffield on Friday evening during his team's match with the Sheffield Sharks.

Wolves' managing director Mick Donovan said Mr Shaw had been discharged from hospital on Saturday morning and will be taking some time to rest.

Wolves lost the match 114 to 70.

Fans and other teams have been sending in their best wishes and get well soon messages.

Sharks coach Mike Tuck said it had been a "nightmare situation".

"As a team to come out and finish off the second half, hats off to Worcester Wolves and their fans, it's a tough situation," he said.