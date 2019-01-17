Man charged with murder of Droitwich woman
- 17 January 2019
A man has been charged with the murder of a woman found dead at her home.
Martin Saberi, 53, of Brackley Close, Wallington, Surrey, is charged with the murder of 51-year-old Amy Griffiths.
Miss Griffiths was found with head and throat injuries her flat in Chalverton Court on 14 January. She was declared dead at the scene.
Mr Saberi was arrested by police officers in Hackney, London, on Monday night. He will appear at Kidderminster Magistrates' Court later.