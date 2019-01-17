Image caption The rioters attacked officers and smashed up parts of HMP Hewell during the disorder

Thirteen men have been convicted of prison mutiny following a seven-hour riot.

Prison officers were attacked with balls from a pool table during the "shocking" mutiny at HMP Hewell in Worcestershire on 27 July 2017.

The Crown Prosecution Service said inmates had smashed fire alarms and damaged cell doors and CCTV cameras.

Disorder broke out when a large group of prisoners refused to return to their cells for lock up, the Crown said.

A specialist prison security team intervened and regained control after about seven hours.

Georgina Davies, a senior crown prosecutor for the CPS, said: "This was a shocking incident where the violent actions of the offenders forced the officers to leave an area of the prison for several hours."

She added: "The costs incurred by the extent of the damage, together with the impact on the prison staff and other prisoners, should not be underestimated."

The defendants are due to be sentenced at a later date.

The following, all of HMP Hewell, were convicted after pleading guilty to prison mutiny:

Christopher Edwards, 32,

Grant Samed, 32,

Kieran Ballard, 29,

Shay Taylor, 23,

Calvin Gill, 23,

Rumia Delgado, 31,

Keiko Marshall, 23,

Thomas Rogers, 25,

Liam Fields, 30,

Sam Brown, 33,

Zac Dillon, 25,

The following, both of HMP Hewell, were convicted for prison mutiny following a trial:

Timothy Murphy, 24,

Matthew Armstrong, 28,

