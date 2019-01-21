Image copyright Jacqui Bryan Image caption Jacqui Bryan said her house "shook" after a car crashed into it

A car smashed into a house, reducing a boy's bedroom to "bricks, rubble and chaos".

Jacqui Bryan said the youngster "would have been killed" had he been in there for his afternoon nap on Saturday.

She said her house in Stourport-on-Severn, Worcestershire, "shook" when the car ploughed into it and went through the front annex at the side of the house.

The family was unhurt, but two people in the car were treated in hospital.

Ms Bryan said she was in her living room on Ribbesford Drive when she heard a huge crash at about 15:00 GMT.

She said: "I went running out and could see people in the park opposite staring at our house.

"There were alarms going off everywhere, bricks and rubble and chaos absolutely everywhere."

The downstairs room is used as a bedroom for a young boy.

She said looking at the rubble was "quite disturbing" because the room is in use "constantly" and the young boy should have been having a nap at the time of the crash.

"Part of me just wants to cry," she said. "I can see the little boy's bed and had he been in it... he would have been killed.

"I'm really thankful we're all still alive."

West Mercia Police said the driver of the car, a man in his 20s, sustained serious injuries and was taken to hospital along with a female passenger, also in her 20s.

Ms Bryan said she hopes the crash will encourage the local authority to "really look at this road".

"Cars don't stick to 30 [mph]," she said. "It's another accident waiting to happen."