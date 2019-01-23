Image copyright SWNS Image caption The six men and one woman are charged with conspiring to commit grievous bodily harm

A three-year-old boy who suffered serious burns in an acid attack allegedly co-ordinated by his father screamed "I hurt", a court has heard.

CCTV footage of the attack in July 2018 showed the boy looking at footballs in a store in Worcester moments before.

Prosecutors at Worcester Crown Court said his father, 40, enlisted others in a bid to "manufacture" evidence to discredit his estranged wife.

He and six others deny conspiring to commit grievous bodily harm.

Sulphuric acid

The boy's face and arm were burned when he was squirted with sulphuric acid at Home Bargains in the Tallow Hill area of the city.

Jurors watched CCTV footage which showed the boy and his family arriving at the shop at about 14:00 BST.

Three of the defendants - Adam Cech, Jan Dudi and Norbert Pulko - were allegedly seen following them in a car.

Inside the store, Adam Cech can be seen approaching the boy, who was playing with some footballs, before extending his arm with an object in his hand.

'Over in a split second'

"That is the acid attack," prosecutor Jonathan Rees QC told the court. "It is over in a split second."

The boy is then seen in distress, screaming: "I hurt, I hurt, I hurt."

The three men then left the store "within moments" of each other, Mr Rees added.

The prosecution also alleges there was an "aborted attempt" to hurt the boy eight days earlier, when Mr Pulko, along with co-defendants Saied Hussini and Martina Badiova, were seen "hanging around" near his school.

Mr Pulko, who was seen "with an object in his hand", was "almost within touching distance of the child," Mr Rees said.

"The prosecution suggest that the plan was for Mr Pulko to squirt acid on the child, but he pulled out or aborted because there were too many people around," he added.

The father, who cannot be named for legal reasons is accused alongside Adam Cech, 27, of Farnham Road, Jan Dudi, 25, of Cranbrook Road and Martina Badiova, 22, of Newcombe Road, Handsworth all of Birmingham; Norbert Pulko, 22, of Sutherland Road and Saied Hussini, 41, of Wrottesley Road, both in London and Jabar Paktia, 41, of Newhampton Road, Wolverhampton.

The trial continues.