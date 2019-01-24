Image copyright Ben Birchall/PA Wire Image caption The jury in the trial of Alex Hepburn has been discharged.

Former Worcestershire cricketer Alex Hepburn will face a retrial over rape claims.

Prosecutors accused him of assaulting a woman after she had consensual sex with his former team-mate Joe Clarke in April 2017.

He denied two counts of rape and a jury was discharged after it failed to reach verdicts during a five-day trial earlier this month.

The new trial will take place at Worcester Crown Court on 8 April.