Worcestershire cricketer Alex Hepburn will face rape retrial
- 24 January 2019
Former Worcestershire cricketer Alex Hepburn will face a retrial over rape claims.
Prosecutors accused him of assaulting a woman after she had consensual sex with his former team-mate Joe Clarke in April 2017.
He denied two counts of rape and a jury was discharged after it failed to reach verdicts during a five-day trial earlier this month.
The new trial will take place at Worcester Crown Court on 8 April.