A father accused of organising an acid attack on his three-year-old son sent a sticker message reading "nailed it!" in the aftermath, a court has heard.

The message was sent in the hours after the attack to one of his six co-accused currently on trial at Worcester Crown Court.

The boy was splashed with acid at Home Bargains in Worcester on 21 July 2018.

His father, who cannot be named, denies conspiring to commit grievous bodily harm.

Three of the defendants, Adam Cech, Jan Dudi and Norbert Pulko, were seen on CCTV entering the shop in the Tallow Hill area before Mr Cech is seen approaching the boy and, the prosecution alleges, throwing acid over him before immediately leaving the area.

Referring to call log evidence, prosecutor Jonathan Rees QC said Mr Pulko then called Jabar Paktia, also on trial, who within 20 minutes of the attack rang the boy's father.

Both their phones were traced to the Wolverhampton area when the father sent sticker messages to Mr Paktia including a cartoon image of a deer comforting a fox and a second which features a young lady in it with the motif 'Nailed It!'.

The prosecution also presented text messages between Mr Pulko and his sister, where she asked him: "Why did you do this?", to which he replied: "I'm stupid, I know I'm going for a minimum of 15 years to prison.

"If I go, I'm going to kill myself before they put me there."

The father, who cannot be named for legal reasons, is accused alongside Adam Cech, 27, of Farnham Road, Jan Dudi, 25, of Cranbrook Road and Martina Badiova, 22, of Newcombe Road, Handsworth all of Birmingham; Norbert Pulko, 22, of Sutherland Road and Saied Hussini, 41, of Wrottesley Road, both in London and Jabar Paktia, 41, of Newhampton Road, Wolverhampton.

The trial continues.

