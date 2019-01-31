Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption The boys looked at footballs moments before an acid attack, a jury heard

CCTV footage of the moment a three-year-old boy had acid thrown over him in a shop has been shown to a jury.

The boy suffered serious burns when he was splashed with acid at the Home Bargains store in Worcester on 21 July 2018, a court has heard.

Jurors were told the attack happened in a matter of seconds while the boy was looking at toy footballs.

His father, who cannot be named, denies conspiring to commit grievous bodily harm at Worcester Crown Court.

The trial previously heard that three of the defendants, Adam Cech, Jan Dudi and Norbert Pulko, were seen on CCTV entering the shop in the Tallow Hill area.

Footage played in court earlier showed a man approaching the boy and then spraying acid over him before leaving the scene, prosecutor Jonathan Rees QC said.

Mr Rees told the jury that the man was "undisputedly" Mr Cech.

As the clip was played in court, the boy's father sat in the dock and held a tissue to his face.

Jurors previously heard how the boy, who cannot be identified for legal reasons, screamed "I hurt" in the immediate aftermath of the attack.

Prosecutors allege that the father "enlisted others" to attack the boy in a bid to paint his mother as "unfit" and win more contact with the child.

The father is accused alongside Mr Cech, 27, of Farnham Road, Mr Dudi, 25, of Cranbrook Road and Martina Badiova, 22, of Newcombe Road, Handsworth, all of Birmingham; Mr Pulko, 22, of Sutherland Road, and Saied Hussini, 41, of Wrottesley Road, both in London; and Jabar Paktia, 41, of Newhampton Road, Wolverhampton.

They all deny conspiracy to commit grievous bodily harm.

The trial continues.

Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, and sign up for local news updates direct to your phone.