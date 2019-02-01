Image caption Staff were injured in the disorder at HMP Hewell in July 2017

Ten men have been sentenced for their roles in a seven-hour riot which saw pool balls thrown at staff.

The incident at HMP Hewell in Worcestershire on 22 July 2017 began in a row over living conditions, West Mercia Police claim.

Tens of thousands of pounds of damage was caused before a specialist prison security team regained control.

Three further men are still to be sentenced at Birmingham Crown Court for participating in the prison mutiny.

West Mercia Police said, after a row over a new smoking ban, prisoners threw pool balls and chairs at staff forcing them to leave the area.

While they were away, cell doors and fire alarms were damaged, glass windows smashed and door handles broken off, the force said.

Members of staff were injured, and the wing was flooded after several prisoners removed water pipes from washing machines. A total of 18 CCTV cameras were damaged, police added.

The following, all of HMP Hewell, were sentenced:

Christopher Edwards, 32, 5 years.

Kieran Ballard, 29, 4 years 4 months.

Shay Taylor, 23, 5 years.

Calvin Gill, 23, 5 years.

Rumia Delgado, 31, 3 years 4 months.

Keiko Marshall, 23, 3 years 4 months.

Thomas Rogers, 25, 3 years 4 months.

Liam Fields, 30, 3 years 4 months.

Sam Brown, 33, 3 years 2 months.

Zac Dillon, 25, 5 years 4 months.

They had admitted the charge and the sentences will run consecutively to their current jail terms.

Still to be sentenced are:

Grant Samed, 32, on 12 February.

Timothy Murphy, 24, 7 February.

Matthew Armstrong, 28, 5 February.

Armstrong and Murphy had initially denied being involved in the disorder but were found guilty of the same charge following trial.

Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, and sign up for local news updates direct to your phone.