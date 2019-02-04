Image copyright Google Image caption The man died following reports of an industrial accident in Hereford

An investigation has begun into the death of a man at a factory.

The man, who was in his 20s, died following reports of an industrial accident at Hereford Galvanizers on Westfields Trading Estate, Hereford, on Saturday at 06:20 GMT.

West Mercia Police said the man in his 20s was pronounced dead at the scene.

The firm, which specialises in protecting steelwork, said it was "co-operating fully" with a joint police and Health and Safety investigation.

Hereford Galvanizers, which has been operating in the city for more than 50 years, said it could not comment further because the investigation was under way.

"Our priority is to offer support to the man's family, colleagues and friends who will be affected by the tragedy," a spokesperson said.

"Our thoughts and condolences are with our employee's family along with his colleagues and friends."

